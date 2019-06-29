× Legally, Michigan’s summer fireworks season has officially started

DETROIT — Michigan’s summer fireworks season is now underway.

The state’s 2019 summer season for igniting legal consumer fireworks started Saturday, June 29, and runs through Friday, July 5.

Legal fireworks hours are from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day.

While the Legislature acted last year to adjust the timeframes during which legal fireworks are allowed for consumer use, this summer’s Fourth of July holiday season is a time for Michigan families to safely enjoy legal fireworks on private property.

Under the previous state law, consumer use was legal only on the day before the holiday, Independence Day (July 4) and the day after the holiday.

PERMISSIBLE MICHIGAN FIREWORKS DATES:

Saturday June 29

Sunday June 30

Monday July 1

Tuesday July 2

Wednesday July 3

Thursday July 4

Friday July 5

TIMES ALLOWED EACH DAY:

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

RULE 1 IS SAFETY FIRST

Follow these safety tips when using fireworks, per the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

CRIMINAL PENALITIES FOR IMPROPER USE

Improper use of fireworks remains a crime, including the following:

Igniting fireworks outside of allowed dates and times is a civil infraction with a $1,000 fine for each violation.

Igniting fireworks while intoxicated

Igniting fireworks causing property damage

Igniting fireworks causing serious injury or death

If you have any questions, please contact your local unit of government and/or police department for further details, or visit the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.