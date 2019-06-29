Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police end standoff with tear gas

Posted 9:58 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, June 29, 2019

MASON TWP. Mich — Police had to use tear gas canisters to end a standoff situation stemming from a domestic dispute.

An woman called police to say her husband threatened her with a gun and fired a shot inside their home.

Police made multiple attempts to contact the man once they arrived but he refused to leave the house or speak with them. At this point the police were made aware that there were more weapons in the home.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies then used tear gas to subdue the man and took him into custody without further incident.

Deputies is withholding the names of those involved while their investigation is still ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.