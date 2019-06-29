Police end standoff with tear gas

MASON TWP. Mich — Police had to use tear gas canisters to end a standoff situation stemming from a domestic dispute.

An woman called police to say her husband threatened her with a gun and fired a shot inside their home.

Police made multiple attempts to contact the man once they arrived but he refused to leave the house or speak with them. At this point the police were made aware that there were more weapons in the home.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies then used tear gas to subdue the man and took him into custody without further incident.

Deputies is withholding the names of those involved while their investigation is still ongoing.