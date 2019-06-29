× State identifies issues with WMU runoff into Asylum Lake

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The state of Michigan has identified issues with Western Michigan University’s handling of storm water runoff that eventually reached into Asylum Lake.

On Friday, WMU received a field inspection report from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy identifying the worksite issues at the BTR 2 that contributed to the storm water runoff during the torrential rainstorm on June 20.

“This is another piece of helpful information as we work to address the immediate situation, but also our process in the future,” said WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis.

She said all of the structural remediation identified in the inspection report has already been addressed and was being addressed before the school received the report.

The day of the event, the university also hired a consultant to assess the lake water as well as sediment. WMU is awaiting the results of that assessment.

Davis said WMU still needs to file updated paperwork with the relevant agencies, but that the school already has implemented changes.

The report said no fine was warranted.

“We take this situation very seriously,” said Davis. “Nobody, and first of all WMU, wanted storm water to run into Asylum Lake. Today’s report will inform our future site development with contractors as we continue our commitment to the environment as well as investments that improve our community.”