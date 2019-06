× Three hospitalized after fight in Kalamazoo County

OSHTEMO TWP, Mich. — Three people went to the hospital with minor injuries after a fight broke out at midday Saturday.

Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office deputies broke up a large fight on Coddington Lane at noon Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are still working on this situation and ask anyone with information to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.