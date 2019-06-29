Warm and humid Saturday & Sunday as rain stays away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A warm and fairly humid Saturday is on tap with actual thermometer readings expected to reach well into the 80s this afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be in the middle 60s today so humidity will be felt but not to the extent that is on track to reach West Michigan early this coming workweek.

Look for mostly sunny skies to carry through the afternoon with just some passing clouds. A temporarily drier atmosphere comes in for this evening and overnight and that coupled with mostly clear skies and light winds will encourage the mercury to drop off a bit more into the lower 60s by daybreak Sunday morning.

Tomorrow brings a good amount of sunshine once again followed by a few additional clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Highs will be headed for the middle to upper 80s. Humidity begins to surge again through the afternoon period.

The first chance for our next round of showers or thunderstorms arrives overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a complex of thunderstorms over Wisconsin tries to work its way in our general direction at that time. It is difficult to pinpoint the exact track that this batch of thunderstorms will take and, as was the case the past couple of days, could miss us completely. The prospect does exist, however, for us to be impacted by some storms to start the shortened workweek and so we have a chance for that noted in the going forecast.

Nonetheless, an extremely humid push of air arrives on Monday and looks to stick around right on through at least Friday of this coming week. Dew points each and every day will likely range between 70 and 75 degrees putting us in the oppressive zone for humidity. The afternoon hours will see the best chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms ranging from Monday through Friday. As we get closer we will have a better handle on which days will see better coverage of precipitation perhaps aided by any upper-level disturbances. Daytime temps will land in the middle to upper 80s while overnight lows stay warm and sticky in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. There are some signs that at some point next weekend into that following week we may see a shift back to temperatures closer to normal along with more tolerable humidity levels.