Woman, child killed when car collides with police SUV

Posted 7:17 PM, June 29, 2019, by

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy have died after the car they were in collided with a police SUV just west of Detroit.

The Detroit News reports that the crash occurred Friday evening in Inkster.

State police say in a news release that an Inkster officer was headed to a crash scene with its lights and sirens activated about 6:30 p.m. when a car made a left turn in front of the police vehicle.

The woman, an Inkster resident, and the boy were killed instantly. Details about the relationship of the victims were not released. The officer suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

State police First Lt. Mike Shaw says the crash is under investigation and that police dashboard camera footage is to be reviewed.

