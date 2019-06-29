Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman sentenced after 2 dogs die in vehicle outside casino

Posted 6:36 PM, June 29, 2019

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman will serve two years’ probation in the death of two dogs and severe injuries to a third left in a vehicle for hours outside a casino in southwestern Michigan.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that 50-year-old Sherill Langford was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors have said the dogs were left in the vehicle in April outside Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Michigan’s border with Indiana. A third dog had to be treated for severe dehydration.

Authorities responded after someone notified security.

Langford of Davison pleaded guilty in May to felony animal cruelty charges. If she successfully completes probation, the felonies will be dismissed and replaced by two misdemeanors.

