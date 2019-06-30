× 2 hospitalized after Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 7:22 p.m. on US-31 north of Chicago Drive in Holland Township.

Authorities said a woman driving north on US-31 drifted onto the left shoulder of the road, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the guardrail. The vehicle broke through the railing and came to a rest in a ravine off the roadway.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

One lane of the road will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.