× 2 hurt + felony warrant & jail in Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A single-vehicle accident Sunday morning left two people injured and one of them was eventually taken to jail on an outstanding felony warrant.

At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of South 36th Street in Charleston Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found two occupants inside the vehicle and both were trapped as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle had sustained serious injuries. The Charleston Township Fire Department needed to use their extrication equipment to cut away the door and driver’s side of the vehicle to gain access to both the female driver and passenger.

Both the driver, a 33-year-old Hillsdale woman and the passenger, a 33-year-old Jackson man, were transported by Pride EMS to Bronson Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The male passenger was treated for his injuries and then transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail by the Michigan State Police due to an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

The female driver remains hospitalized at Bronson Hospital.

Drug use by the female driver is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No names are being released and the crash remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.