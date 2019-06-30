Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

21-year-old man shot at large crowd gathered in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:51 AM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, June 30, 2019
crime_gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound at a large crowd gathering on Woodbury Avenue early Sunday.

During the early morning hours Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue dealing with large crowds of several hundred individuals who had gathered in the street there. At 2:54 a.m., while officers were on scene, gunshots were fired within the crowd.

The officers located a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man with a gunshot wound. KDPS officers were hindered in rendering aid due to the large uncooperative crowd. Additional law enforcement departments responded to assist with crowd control.

The 21-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

KDPS received assistance from the Michigan State Police, Western Michigan University Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, Kalamazoo Township Police Department and Portage Police Department to deal with the large crowd.

At this time there is no known suspect information.

KDPS is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Papa

    Nice. The way the headline is worded, we are led to believe that it was the 21 year old man who shot at the large crowd.
    Good show. Jolly good show.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.