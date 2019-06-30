× 21-year-old man shot at large crowd gathered in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound at a large crowd gathering on Woodbury Avenue early Sunday.

During the early morning hours Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue dealing with large crowds of several hundred individuals who had gathered in the street there. At 2:54 a.m., while officers were on scene, gunshots were fired within the crowd.

The officers located a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man with a gunshot wound. KDPS officers were hindered in rendering aid due to the large uncooperative crowd. Additional law enforcement departments responded to assist with crowd control.

The 21-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

KDPS received assistance from the Michigan State Police, Western Michigan University Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, Kalamazoo Township Police Department and Portage Police Department to deal with the large crowd.

At this time there is no known suspect information.

KDPS is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.