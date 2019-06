× Whitecaps postpone game due to power outage

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps have postponed Sunday night’s game due to a power outage.

In a tweet, the Whitecaps said the power outage has created safety concerns and problems with fan experience at the ballpark.

Anyone who had tickets for the game can exchange them at the Fifth Third Ballpark box office for any 2019 home game.