BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pole barn was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon in Van Buren County.

The fire happened at a property around 12:15 p.m. on County Road 681 between 34th and 36th avenues in Bangor Township.

Several vehicles inside the building were destroyed in the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.