Chris LaMange takes over Aquinas baseball after 24 years at East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Chris LaMange racked up 554 wins, six regional titles and a 2009 state championship during his 24 year coaching career at East Grand Rapids. Now, the 1994 Aquinas College graduate is heading back to his alma mater to become the Saints' baseball program's third head coach since 1972. LaMange joined us on the FOX 17 'Sports Sizzle' on Sunday evening to talk about his goals for the program and his excitement for his new job.

