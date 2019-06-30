Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dog stolen from porch of Kalamazoo Co. home

Courtesy photos of a dog that was stolen from a home in Comstock Township, Mich.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from a Kalamazoo County home.

Hercules, a 1-year-old purebred pit bull, was taken from a home on Parcom Street between E Michigan Avenue and King Highway.

Authorities said the dog was in an enclosed area in the front of the home when someone unlocked the front door and stole the dog.

The owner went searching for Hercules and found people who said they saw a man on a bike with the dog around 7 a.m. near the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail near Kings Highway and River Street.

Hercules is wearing a black collar with his identification tags.

A cash reward is being offered for the Hercules’ safe return. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-313-2100.

