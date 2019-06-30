Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

EPA to test new cleanup method at former Michigan chemical plant

Posted 10:19 AM, June 30, 2019, by

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency plans to test a new method to remove soil contaminants in flood plains downstream from a former chemical plant in central Michigan.

If effective, the process could save millions of dollars in ongoing cleanup efforts at the Velsicol Chemical plant site in St. Louis, Michigan, which has become one of the country’s costliest Superfund sites.

The Morning Sun reports the agency has directed $30,000 in grant money to study the possible use of activated charcoal as a way to remove concentrations of the chemical DDT in flood plain soil.

DDT and other volatile organic chemicals were left behind at the site when the plant closed roughly 40 years ago. DDT seeped into the soil and was also found to have leaked into the nearby Pine River.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.