Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family says goodbye to wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

Posted 7:59 PM, June 30, 2019, by

Beth and Duane "Dog" Chapman (CNN Photo)

HONOLULU (AP) — About 500 people watched from the shore and the waters off a beach as family and friends held a memorial service to say goodbye to reality-TV star Beth Chapman, who rose to fame as the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

The service was held Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, the newspaper says.

Chapman, 51, died Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer.

The Star-Advertiser says that after a short prayer circle on a grassy stretch at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, a flotilla of outrigger canoes, stand-up paddle boarders, surfers and several large boats, including a catamaran, headed out in tribute. They were later joined by her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and other family members.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.