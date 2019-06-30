Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Heat and humid remain with storm chances this week     

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a minor brief relief from the humidity. Temperatures will work back into the upper 80s with calm winds.

Humidity works back into the very humid and muggy air quickly as we head into Monday morning. This means we will have “feel like” temperatures in the lower 90s again this week.

Monday, we have the chance to see an isolated shower or two but better rain chances arrive on Tuesday. Tuesday, we could see some widely scattered showers and storms as we will need to keep the umbrella handy. It won’t be a wash out for the day, but if you see a shower or storm it is not out of the question at all.

Our full 7-day planner holds on to the heat and humidity with temperatures in the 80s all week. Continue to check back in with the Fox 17 Weather team for updates on your 4th of July holiday forecast as for now we have a few showers and storms possible. Dry sunny skies return next weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

