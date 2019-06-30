× Man in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and James Street.

Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but witnesses told investigators the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 black male who was wearing a blue and white polo at the time of the incident. The suspect fled the scene in a gray Nissan car.

The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.