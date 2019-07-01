Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

1 hospitalized after GR stabbing, no arrests

Posted 9:15 AM, July 1, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a stabbing early Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and Cutler Street SW.

One person was hospitalized after the incident. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made at this point and a description of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

