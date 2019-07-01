× Art Van offers free American flag exchange for July 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van is holding its annual American flag exchange program.

Anyone can go to an Art Van location with a faded or torn American flag and exchange them for a new 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag on July 4. The store will dispose the retired flag in accordance with the U.S. flag code.

Making a purchase at the store isn’t necessary to receive a new flag.

Those interested in exchanging their flag need to get a voucher from Art Van’s website.