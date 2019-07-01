Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Art Van offers free American flag exchange for July 4

Posted 12:17 PM, July 1, 2019, by

US flags are seen near the Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 3, 2018, a day ahead of the Independence Day holiday. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van is holding its annual American flag exchange program.

Anyone can go to an Art Van location with a faded or torn American flag and exchange them for a new 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag on July 4. The store will dispose the retired flag in accordance with the U.S. flag code.

Making a purchase at the store isn’t necessary to receive a new flag.

Those interested in exchanging their flag need to get a voucher from Art Van’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.