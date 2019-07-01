× Authorities: Man fired gun after being kicked out of rodeo

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly fired a gun after getting kicked out of a rodeo in Newaygo County.

Deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Circle Star S Ranch on a report of an intoxicated person who was causing a scene after being kicked out of the facility.

Authorities say the man is believed to have fired a shot from his vehicle that was parked nearby on 40th Street.

When deputies found the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was ended out of concern for public safety.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Nathan Tower. He is driving a red four-door Dodge pickup truck with a Colorado license plate No. TH0826.

Authorities say he is from the area, so he may still be around.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 dispatchers at 231-689-5288.