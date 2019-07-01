Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities: Man fired gun after being kicked out of rodeo

Posted 10:23 AM, July 1, 2019, by

Photos of Nathan Tower and the vehicle he is driving.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly fired a gun after getting kicked out of a rodeo in Newaygo County.

Deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Circle Star S Ranch on a report of an intoxicated person who was causing a scene after being kicked out of the facility.

Authorities say the man is believed to have fired a shot from his vehicle that was parked nearby on 40th Street.

When deputies found the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was ended out of concern for public safety.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Nathan Tower. He is driving a red four-door Dodge pickup truck with a Colorado license plate No. TH0826.

Authorities say he is from the area, so he may still be around.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 dispatchers at 231-689-5288.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.