Barricade set on fire in Kalamazoo County

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Someone took out their frustrations with road construction by setting a barricade on fire this weekend in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Road Commission shared a photo of a burnt road closure sign from a project on 22nd Street north of Y Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. The road commission reminds drivers that it is dangerous to remove barricades, and especially dangerous to destroy them.

Anyone who sees the removal or destruction of a barricade is asked to call local law enforcement or 911.