Barricade set on fire in Kalamazoo County

Posted 1:02 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, July 1, 2019

A road barricade destroyed in a fire in Schoolcraft Township, Mich. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo County Road Commission)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Someone took out their frustrations with road construction by setting a barricade on fire this weekend in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Road Commission shared a photo of a burnt road closure sign from a project on 22nd Street north of Y Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. The road commission reminds drivers that it is dangerous to remove barricades, and especially dangerous to destroy them.

Anyone who sees the removal or destruction of a barricade is asked to call local law enforcement or 911.

