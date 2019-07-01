× Court docs: 3 brothers charged with passing counterfeit bills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three brothers are faces federal charges for allegedly passing counterfeit bills in several Michigan cities.

Investigators say Charles Winston, Demetrius Taylor and Derrick Taylor used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase or try to buy things at multiple stores in Big Rapids, Norton Shores, Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

Court documents detail the alleged attempts at four stores in Big Rapids.

On April 10, investigators say Winston used a counterfeit bill to purchase $20 in gas at the EZ Mart on S State Street before allegedly going to a Gamestop on Isabella Drive.

At the Gamestop, the cashier identified the bill was counterfeit and kept it.

Court documents say Winston and Demetrius Taylor went to a gas station with a Jimmy John’s on April 27 and each tried to buy something with a fake bill.

It is alleged Winston bought a sandwich with a bill and Demetrius Taylor tried to buy gas but ran out of the gas station when he was questioned by an employee.

Later that day, court documents say Demetrius Taylor and Winston went to a Walmart and each bought a $15 Uber gift card with counterfeit bills and received $85 in change.

The men were eventually caught that day at a Duhnam’s, where authorities searched the vehicle the three suspects were traveling in. Derrick Taylor was found to be the owner, and authorities found other counterfeit bills and marijuana inside.