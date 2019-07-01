Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Crash into pole knocks out power, slows traffic on Beltline

Posted 1:15 PM, July 1, 2019, by

A map of a power outage on July 1, 2019 in Grand Rapids Township, Mich. (Courtesy: Consumers Energy)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic is being backed up on the East Beltline Monday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole and knocked out power to traffic signals.

Traffic signals are out of power between Michigan and Knapp streets while Consumers Energy crews work to restore it.

The Consumers Energy outage map says power is expected to return around 2:15 p.m.

The area is already dealing with heavier congestion because it is part of the detour to highway closures being caused by construction.

