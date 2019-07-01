Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Detroit small businesses to get $500,000 in grant program

Posted 6:32 AM, July 1, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — A matching grant competition that supports entrepreneurship in Detroit is providing funding or other help to 53 local small businesses.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. says that 11 of the businesses are receiving nearly $500,000 in cash grants through Motor City Match.

A video gaming and entertainment business will use a $60,000 cash award to rehabilitate a building and purchase furniture and equipment. Other winners include a clothier, coffee shop, microbrewery and certified nurses’ aid training center.

The program builds retail density, awards resources that include help with building plans, space and design. More than 1,300 entrepreneurs have been helped as the program enters its fifth year.

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Chief Executive Kevin Johnson says “small-business success is crucial to the overall prosperity of Detroit, including adding neighborhood jobs.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.