GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra is in the hospital after a crash at Lincoln Street and 152nd Avenue.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies told FOX 17 Bette Bosma entered the intersection after stopping at the stop sign where her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2005 Acura driven by Elijah Rilett.

Bosma was taken to the hospital in stable condition while Rilett was not hurt in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

