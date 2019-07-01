Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Extend your holiday weekend with the Lakeshore Art Festival in Muskegon

The Lakeshore Art Festival is coming to Muskegon and promises to bring much more than hundreds of local artists and craftsmen. It's an interactive experience where the whole family can keep their hands and minds busy, creating their own masterpieces during the holiday weekend.

Downtown Muskegon will be filled with a unique blend of arts, crafts, music, food and fun along the shoreline. More than 300 artists and crafters will be showcased with fine art in the park, crafts down the avenue with an all-day street party.

Plus, the Children's Lane will be back with all kinds of hands-on activities to educate them on different art styles, healthy eating, and staying active.

The Lakeshore Art Festival will take place on July 5 & 6.

To see a complete vendor list and event schedule, visit lakeshoreartfestival.org.

