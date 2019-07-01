Fireworks safety tips

Fireworks season is here, and with the legalization of fireworks comes an increased number of medical emergencies caused by them. Here are some tips provided by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to make sure that the whole family has a safe and fun holiday weekend.

Leave Fireworks to the Pros. The best way to protect your family is to not use any fireworks at home. Instead, attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to the professionals.

Find a Substitute for Sparklers. Little arms are too short to hold sparklers, which can heat up to 1,200 degrees. How about this instead? Let your young children use glow sticks. They can be just as fun, but they don’t burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass.

Take Necessary Precautions. If you do decide to light fireworks yourself always have the adult do the igniting and be extra careful. Make sure you’re not wearing loose clothing when handling matches or fireworks. Never use fireworks indoors. Outside, point them away from homes and people, and steer clear of brush, leaves, dry grass and flammable substances.

Keep Your Distance. Make sure everyone is positioned far back from where fireworks are being lit. If a device does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate. Instead, have a bucket of water nearby to make sure it’s out.

Be Prepared for Problems. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and make sure you know how to operate it properly. When you’re finished with the fireworks, douse the remains with a bucket of water before disposing of them to avoid a trash fire.

Share these tips with family and neighbors so everyone can truly enjoy the 4th of July!