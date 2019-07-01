× Grand Rapids hits 90 for the first time in more than nine months

WEST MICHIGAN — Several cities here in West Michigan reached 90 degrees on Monday, some for the first time since fall of 2018. Grand Rapids was one of those cities…reaching 90 on July 1, 2019. The last time we saw 90 or better in Grand Rapids was September 17, 2018.

Take a look at the graphic attached to this story. It shows high temperatures across the area and at least a half dozen other cities here on the west side reaching 90 or better.

Both the heat and humidity will continue the next few days with highs in the mid/upper 80s and dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) running about 65 to 70. That tropical feel and high moisture content in the air will gradually diminish as we head into the weekend and the start of next week.

Meanwhile, there are chances at showers and thunderstorms the next few days with a frontal system hanging over the region, and some upper level disturbances moving through the state. While most of the time it will be dry, a shower or storm remains in the forecast through at least Thursday…perhaps Friday.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.