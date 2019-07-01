Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD searching for missing teen

Posted 5:21 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, July 1, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for 17-year-old Jessica Conger in the greater Grand Rapids area.

Jessica got into a fight with her foster parents on the north east side of Grand Rapids on June 23 and hasn’t been seen since. She was believed to be heading to her biological family in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has conducted a search, but didn’t find any signs of her being there.

She is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds with long, straight red/brown hair.

Police said she has some minor cognitive delay, but doesn’t need medication or monitoring for it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.