GRPD searching for missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for 17-year-old Jessica Conger in the greater Grand Rapids area.

Jessica got into a fight with her foster parents on the north east side of Grand Rapids on June 23 and hasn’t been seen since. She was believed to be heading to her biological family in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has conducted a search, but didn’t find any signs of her being there.

She is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds with long, straight red/brown hair.

Police said she has some minor cognitive delay, but doesn’t need medication or monitoring for it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.