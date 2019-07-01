Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office: Stay off Thornapple River

KENT & BARRY COUNTIES, Mich.-- The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it’s not a good idea to go out on the Thornapple River given current conditions.

They say there are branches, combined with a fast current due to high water levels, making for a dangerous trip, and a lot of water rescues.

In Barry County, the Thornapple looks a lot different. It’s much calmer. The managers at Indian Valley Campground say they clear paths through their 6.5 mile canoe trip, to make sure trees don’t get in the way, potentially hurting people.

“We treat our canoe-ers like family, we wouldn’t want to put them in an unsafe situation,” manager Eric  Schaefer said.

The managers add, the levels have came down a lot the last few days—and they’re hoping to have people out on the river on their portion in Barry County by Tuesday.

As for Kent County, that stretch is still best avoided for your own safety.

 

 

