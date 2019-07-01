Las Vegas accepts school supplies as payment for parking fines

LAS VEGAS – Parking tickets in Las Vegas can be paid with dry erase markers, pencils and other school supplies for a limited time, thanks to a unanimous city council vote.

The program, which began in June and runs through July 19, encourages motorists to pay with “new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine.” Only non-public safety citations are eligible.

The items will go to the Teacher Exchange, a nonprofit associated with the Public Education Foundation.

The list of eligible school supplies includes pencils, pens, erasers, index cards, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, card stock, storage bins, pencil sharpeners, rulers and sticky notes.

The Las Vegas City Council previously experimented with accepting charity instead of parking fines in July, 2016.