‘Light Up the Lake’ to go on as planned after officials look into weather concerns

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Jamie Munn said she’s excited to bring her kids to the annual Light Up the Lake fireworks event on Wednesday night. They’ve been coming to the event for years and it's kind of a tradition for residents.

“It’s something that all the locals do is come here for the fireworks,” she said during an interview at South Beach.

However this year, Munn said she was upset when she found out that that it might be cancelled.

“I heard that they possibly wouldn’t do the fireworks because there was a potential for the people shooting off the fireworks to get hurt because the water so high,” she said.

City Manager Brian Dissette said that was a concern. The water level on Lake Michigan is a at a record high.

“Anytime that we have high water plus potentially wind, you're look at potentially having water splashing up onto that pier,” Dissette said. “Fireworks and water don’t go to together real great.”

Dissette said that weather was also a concern considering thunderstorms were in the forecast all week. They’ve been eyeing it closely and saw that the latest forecast was OK for Wednesday night.

Monday afternoon city officials decided to move forward with the $35,000 fireworks show.

“It is something that is absolutely one of these things that South Haven has celebrated for decades,” Dissette said. “We’re thrilled to see that the weather is going to cooperate.”