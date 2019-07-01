× Man arrested with shotgun in vehicle at Holland church

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was arrested Sunday in Holland after police say he showed up to a church with a shotgun in his vehicle.

Holland police were called around 10 a.m. Sunday after 26-year-old Joshua Foster showed up to a local church, made a comment about having a shotgun in his vehicle and said he was headed to Shekinah Revival Ministries.

Officers immediately went to the church and found Foster in the balcony and took him into custody. Police say a shotgun and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle in the parking lot.

There were hundreds of people in the church when police found him.

Foster is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a third-time habitual offender, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license and unlawful use of a license plate.