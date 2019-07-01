Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Muskegon Twp.

The scene of a crash on July 1, 2019 in Muskegon Township, Mich.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Muskegon County.

It happened around 1:18 p.m. on Apple Avenue just west of the intersection with Mill Iron Road.

Authorities say a motorcycle going west on Apple Avenue collided with a van that was in the turn lane in the eastbound lanes. Investigators say the motorcyclist appeared to be using the turn lane to pass another vehicle when they crashed into the van head-on.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van’s driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

