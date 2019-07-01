Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP searching for missing endangered man in Berrien Co.

Posted 3:35 PM, July 1, 2019

A courtesy photo of Arthur Moore.

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. — Authorities are seeking tips to locating a missing man in Berrien County who may be in danger.

Arthur Moore, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday morning when he left his home to go to a psychiatric therapy session that he never showed up to.

Moore is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 235 pounds and having white hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a beige 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Michigan license plate No. G8915A.

Authorities say he has gone missing twice in the past and contemplated suicide, so the family is concerned he may have gone somewhere to harm himself.

He isn’t believed to have any firearms or other weapons in his possession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411.

