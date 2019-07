× MSP seeks tips on stolen minibike in Branch Co.

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a minibike from a Branch County home.

The bike was taken between 9 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday from a home on Girard Road east of Lutes Road in Girard Township, east of Union City.

Authorities say the bike is a black Monster Moto minibike.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.