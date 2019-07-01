Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Multiple people trapped in vehicle after crash, 4 injured

A vehicle involved in a crash on July 1, 2019 in Lawrence Township, Mich.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple people were trapped in a vehicle Monday after a crash on I-94 in Van Buren County.

The crash happened around 11:06 a.m. on I-94 near mile marker 52.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people pinned in a Subaru in a ditch, an overturned minivan blocking both lanes of traffic, a Cadillac with rear end damage and fourth vehicle over 100 yards away in a ditch stuck on a culvert.

Two people were trapped in the Subaru and one of them was going in and out of consciousness, authorities said. Once they were freed from the vehicle, a 21-year-old man was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital and a 24-year-old woman was taken by ambulance.

Two others in the Subaru were also injured in the crash.

Nobody else was injured in the incident. Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

