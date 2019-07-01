× Police investigating murder-suicide at Hotel Indigo in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — A murder-suicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead at Hotel Indigo in Traverse City Sunday afternoon.

According to Traverse City Police hotel staff called 911 around 1 p.m. for a suspicious situation.

Police say they arrived to find the hotel room door locked and barricaded from the inside.

Police were able to make a forced entry and say they found two people deceased, with one gunshot wound each.

Three pistols were also recovered from the hotel room.

The incident remains under investigation.