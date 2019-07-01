Stop suffering from sciatica and spinal stenosis with Total Health Chiropractic

Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Posted 10:51 AM, July 1, 2019

Sciatica and spinal stenosis are more than just an ache or dull pain, it can be debilitating and degrade your quality of life. But those who suffer from chronic pain don't have to live life this way.

Thanks to Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic, people can break free from their life of pain, and start living their life to the fullest. Dr. Miller, along with one of his patients, came on the show to talk about how people can find a solution to sciatica and spinal stenosis thanks to the DRX 9000 program.

Total Health is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers. For just $49, new patients can get a consultation and examination. Plus, the first three callers will receive an additional MRI review for no extra cost.

To take advantage of this deal or to learn more about Total Health's programs, call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.

1 Comment

