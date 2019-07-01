Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Trump promises tanks, ‘biggest ever fireworks’ on July 4

Posted 11:34 AM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, July 2, 2019

US flags are seen near the Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 3, 2018, a day ahead of the Independence Day holiday. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July in Washington.

But the District of Columbia’s government’s says “Tanks, but no tanks.” Others say Trump will politicize the festivities.

Trump said Monday that tanks will be part of a special event he’s headlining Thursday to honor the military. An Associated Press photographer found at least two tanks and other military vehicles on flatcars in a railyard in southeast Washington.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Big 4th of July in D.C. ‘Salute to America.’ The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!”

