× Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Communities across West Michigan are preparing fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Some of the displays are scheduled for different days or the weekend because the holiday falls on a Thursday this year.

Find a firework display (in alphabetical order):

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan: At 10:15 p.m. July 3 on the riverfront

Dorr Township: At dusk July 4 at Dorr South Park

Saugatuck-Douglas: At dusk July 4 over Lake Kalamazoo at Coghlin Park

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings: After the Hastings City Band concert July 3 starting at 8 p.m. at the Thornapple Plaza

Middleville: At 10 p.m. July 5 at Sharp Park Campground

BERRIEN COUNTY

Baroda Township: At dusk July 3 at the Baroda American Legion field

Berrien Springs: At dusk July 4 at Berrien Springs Middle School

New Buffalo: Around 10 p.m. July 3 over Lake Michigan at Lions Park

St. Joseph: At 10 p.m. July 3 in downtown area

CALHOUN COUNTY

Albion: At dusk July 3 over the Kalamazoo River near Barnes Park

Battle Creek: At 10:30 p.m. July 4 at W.K. Kellogg Airport

Battle Creek Bombers: After home game starting at 7:05 p.m. July 3 at C.O. Brown Stadium

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia: At dusk July 3 at the Ionia Fairgrounds

Portland: At dusk at Bogue Flats Recreation Area

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo: At dusk July 4 at the Kalamazoo Speedway

Kalamazoo Growlers: After double-header July 4 at Homer Stryker Field

Portage: At 10:15 p.m. July 5 at Ramona Park

Schoolcraft: At dusk July 4 at Schoolcraft High School

KENT COUNTY

Ada and Cascade townships: At dusk July 4 at Ada Christian School

Caledonia: At dusk July 3 over the big lake

East Grand Rapids: At dusk July 4 over Reeds Lake

Grand Rapids: At 10:30 p.m. July 6 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Grandville: At 10 p.m. July 4 at Grandville Middle School

Kentwood: At dusk July 4 at Crestwood Middle School

MONTCALM COUNTY

Crystal Township: At dusk July 4 over Crystal Lake

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Montague and Whitehall: At 10 p.m. July 4 near both downtown areas

Muskegon: At dusk July 4 near the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum

Twin Lake: At dusk July 6 at the Village of Lakewood Club

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Croton Township: At dusk July 6 at the Croton Causeway

Fremont: At dusk on July 3 over Fremont Lake

Hesperia: At dusk July 4 in downtown Hesperia

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale Township: At 10 p.m. July 4 at Allendale Township Park

Grand Haven: After Musical Fountain show at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium

Holland: At dusk July 4 at Kollen’s Park

Marne: At dusk July 6 after race at Berlin Raceway

VAN BUREN COUNTY