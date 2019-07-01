Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West MI
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Communities across West Michigan are preparing fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Some of the displays are scheduled for different days or the weekend because the holiday falls on a Thursday this year.
Find a firework display (in alphabetical order):
ALLEGAN COUNTY
- Allegan: At 10:15 p.m. July 3 on the riverfront
- Dorr Township: At dusk July 4 at Dorr South Park
- Saugatuck-Douglas: At dusk July 4 over Lake Kalamazoo at Coghlin Park
BARRY COUNTY
- Hastings: After the Hastings City Band concert July 3 starting at 8 p.m. at the Thornapple Plaza
- Middleville: At 10 p.m. July 5 at Sharp Park Campground
BERRIEN COUNTY
- Baroda Township: At dusk July 3 at the Baroda American Legion field
- Berrien Springs: At dusk July 4 at Berrien Springs Middle School
- New Buffalo: Around 10 p.m. July 3 over Lake Michigan at Lions Park
- St. Joseph: At 10 p.m. July 3 in downtown area
CALHOUN COUNTY
- Albion: At dusk July 3 over the Kalamazoo River near Barnes Park
- Battle Creek: At 10:30 p.m. July 4 at W.K. Kellogg Airport
- Battle Creek Bombers: After home game starting at 7:05 p.m. July 3 at C.O. Brown Stadium
IONIA COUNTY
- Ionia: At dusk July 3 at the Ionia Fairgrounds
- Portland: At dusk at Bogue Flats Recreation Area
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Kalamazoo: At dusk July 4 at the Kalamazoo Speedway
- Kalamazoo Growlers: After double-header July 4 at Homer Stryker Field
- Portage: At 10:15 p.m. July 5 at Ramona Park
- Schoolcraft: At dusk July 4 at Schoolcraft High School
KENT COUNTY
- Ada and Cascade townships: At dusk July 4 at Ada Christian School
- Caledonia: At dusk July 3 over the big lake
- East Grand Rapids: At dusk July 4 over Reeds Lake
- Grand Rapids: At 10:30 p.m. July 6 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Grandville: At 10 p.m. July 4 at Grandville Middle School
- Kentwood: At dusk July 4 at Crestwood Middle School
MONTCALM COUNTY
- Crystal Township: At dusk July 4 over Crystal Lake
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Montague and Whitehall: At 10 p.m. July 4 near both downtown areas
- Muskegon: At dusk July 4 near the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum
- Twin Lake: At dusk July 6 at the Village of Lakewood Club
NEWAYGO COUNTY
- Croton Township: At dusk July 6 at the Croton Causeway
- Fremont: At dusk on July 3 over Fremont Lake
- Hesperia: At dusk July 4 in downtown Hesperia
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Allendale Township: At 10 p.m. July 4 at Allendale Township Park
- Grand Haven: After Musical Fountain show at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
- Holland: At dusk July 4 at Kollen’s Park
- Marne: At dusk July 6 after race at Berlin Raceway
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- Hartford: After event July 5 at Hartford Speedway
- Lawton: At dusk July 6 near downtown Lawton
- South Haven: At 10:30 p.m. July 3 off the North Pier