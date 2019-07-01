Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman dies weeks after Ottawa Co. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who was involved in a serious crash weeks ago in Ottawa County has died.

Authorities say 89-year-old Janet Korolewicz died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash two weeks ago in Grand Haven Township.

The crash happened June 15 on Ferris Street at Forest Park drive. Authorities say the woman’s great granddaughter, who is in driver’s training, turned in front of a minivan and caused a collision.

The condition of the other four people injured in the crash wasn’t clear.

