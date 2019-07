THORNAPPLE TWP., Mich. — An 18-year-old woman was killed when her car struck a tree on Garbow Road.

Police identified the young woman as Alisabeth Swanson of Middleville. She was the only person in the vehicle when it left the road. Swanson was ejected from the car upon impacting the tree.

An autopsy is planned; however, police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.