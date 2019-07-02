× 1 dead, 1 injured in Chicago Drive crash

WYOMING, Mich. — One woman is dead and another person is injured after three vehicles collided early Tuesday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Chicago Drive SW, east of Byron Center Avenue SW.

Two vehicles collided head-on, causing one of the vehicles to strike a third vehicle.

A 39-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, while another driver was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name until they notify her family.

The incident remains under investigation.