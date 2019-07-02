Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities: 3 family members among 4 dead in Michigan crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three family members are among four people who died in a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Sunday in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant and about 120 miles northwest of Detroit. One vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup. Another car hit the truck.

The Isabella County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old pickup driver Jessica Jackson, 43-year-old Jeremy Jackson and their 3-year-old son, Jayce, died in the crash. They were from Sanford. Forty-eight-year-old Jason Macarthur of Hemlock, who was driving the vehicle that swerved, also died.

His passenger and two people in the other car were injured. The sheriff’s office says Macarthur may have had a medical issue before the crash, but the crash is under investigation.

