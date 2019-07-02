× Man hospitalized after being pulled out of Caledonia silo

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being rescued from a silo in Caledonia Township.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Caledonia Farmers Elevator Co. on S Lake Street and Main Street.

The 58-year-old man was pulled out of the silo around 12:27 p.m. after crews spent a couple hours working to free him. He was conscious when an ambulance took him to an area hospital.

Authorities said he suffered a serious leg injury while he was inside cleaning out the remaining corn, but is expected to survive.