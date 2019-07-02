Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man hospitalized after being pulled out of Caledonia silo

Posted 12:19 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, July 2, 2019

The scene of a rescue on July 2, 2019 in Caledonia Township, Mich.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being rescued from a silo in Caledonia Township.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Caledonia Farmers Elevator Co. on S Lake Street and Main Street.

The 58-year-old man was pulled out of the silo around 12:27 p.m. after crews spent a couple hours working to free him. He was conscious when an ambulance took him to an area hospital.

Authorities said he suffered a serious leg injury while he was inside cleaning out the remaining corn, but is expected to survive.

