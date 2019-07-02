Dog owner issues warning after pet dies eating sparkler ash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Between hotter temperatures and lots of fireworks, July can be a stressful time for pets.

“Many pets actually need to be tranquilized, or put under during fireworks because of the stress and anxiety,” says Dr. Randall Carpenter with Family’s Friend Veterinary Hospital in Grand Rapids.

But it’s not just anxiety that can be associated with fireworks; there are physical dangers as well.

A dog owner in New York says his pug, Zoe recently died after eating sparkler ash.

He took to Facebook to issue a warning to pet owners, where it was quickly shared all over social media.

“Things like sparklers, when they’re hot, pets don’t know that. They may try to lick them, or they may step on them,” Dr. Carpenter said.

Dr. Carpenter says it’s best to contact your vet if you’re worried about your dog during the fireworks over the holiday.

It’s also a good idea to check your yard before letting your dog outside.