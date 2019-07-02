× Evidence seized in sex-trafficking investigation in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich– A warrant was served in Allegan County this week in connection to a sex trafficking ring and drug crimes investigation that’s been ongoing since last October.

Wayland Police executed a warrant in the 600 block of East Maple Street around 7 p.m. Monday evening. Both Michigan State Police and the FBI were brought in to assist with the investigation, which resulted in evidence dating back to 2017.

Crews ended up seizing suspected drug paraphernalia, and drugs believed to be cocaine and heroin. They also seized electronic devices, which police say contained suspected evidence of drug and sex crime violations, and information on other potential suspects. Wayland Police say the devices will be sent to the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit for further investigation.

Monday night, Wayland Police had posted a warning to its Facebook page, asking people to avoid the area during their investigation, adding there was no danger to the public.

Police say the investigation is far from over, adding the evidence seized Monday has generated numerous other leads.

Anyone with further information should call Wayland Police at 269-792-9366.