Finding Waldo scavenger hunt in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Businesses in downtown Rockford are teaming up to host a scavenger hunt to find Waldo.

Waldo will be hiding in businesses throughout downtown to find to exchange for pin and coupon to use at Epilogue Books.

Anyone who finds 10 Waldos will receive a pin and the coupon, and those who find 20 Waldos will be entered to win one of three prizes of Waldo books and items from participating businesses.

Passports to put stamps in for finding Waldo are available at Epilogue Books and other participating businesses.

The event will run from July 1-24, and a "Where's Waldo?" party will be held July 24 where grand prizes will be awarded.

More information on the event can be found on its Facebook page.